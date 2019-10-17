If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New Orleans this weekend, from an Irish Dance Master Class to a new exhibition by artist Anna Kincaide.

'Budding Emotions' Exhibition by Anna Kincaide

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Gallery Orange, 819 Royal St.

Admission: Free

Irish Dance Master Class led by Artists from Trinity Irish Dance Company

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St.

Admission: $15

Power Point Power Hour (Live Comedy)

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 8-9 p.m.

Where: The New Movement, 2706 St. Claude Ave.

Admission: $7

Comedian Jeff D

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Dragon's Den, 435 Esplanade Ave.

Admission: $10

