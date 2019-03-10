Need more seafood in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in New Orleans, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Acme Oyster House

Topping the list is Acme Oyster House. Located at 724 Iberville St. in Central Business District, the Cajun/Creole and live/raw food spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular seafood spot in New Orleans, boasting four stars out of 6,745 reviews on Yelp.

2. Oceana Grill

Next up is the French Quarter's Oceana Grill, situated at 739 Conti St. With four stars out of 5,884 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole and breakfast and brunch spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. GW Fins

The French Quarter's GW Fins, located at 808 Bienville St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score seafood and more 4.5 stars out of 2,025 reviews.

4. Parkway Bakery & Tavern

Parkway Bakery & Tavern, a spot to score sandwiches, seafood and desserts in Bayou St. John, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,846 Yelp reviews. Head over to 538 Hagan Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Royal House

Over in the French Quarter, check out Royal House, which has earned four stars out of 4,513 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and sandwiches, at 441 Royal St.

