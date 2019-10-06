From a live performance by FRENSHIP to a five-course dinner with wine pairings, there's plenty to enjoy in New Orleans this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

From the event description:

When: Monday, June 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Carrollton Market, 8132 Hampson St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Monday, June 10, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Hi-Ho Lounge, 2239 St. Claude Ave.

Admission: $18 (Advance); $20 (Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, June 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Regency Reception Hall, 7300 Downman Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Thursday, June 13, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Warehouse, 3014 Dauphine St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Thursday, June 13, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Rouses Market, 4500 Tchoupitoulas St.

Admission: $55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.