Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Calli, terrier mix

Patches, terrier and Australian cattle dog mix

Copper, black and tan coonhound and coonhound mix

Max, rat terrier mix

Lucy, rat terrier mix

Mama, black and tan coonhound and coonhound mix

Squeaks, black and tan coonhound and coonhound mix

