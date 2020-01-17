Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans.
Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.
(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)
Calli, terrier mix
Patches, terrier and Australian cattle dog mix
Copper, black and tan coonhound and coonhound mix
Max, rat terrier mix
Lucy, rat terrier mix
Mama, black and tan coonhound and coonhound mix
Squeaks, black and tan coonhound and coonhound mix
