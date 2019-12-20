Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near yo up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Harper, hound and Labrador retriever mix

Petey, Australian cattle dog and Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Bootsie, shepherd mix

Hershey, shepherd mix

Sassafras, shepherd mix

Sassafras is a lovable female shepherd puppy staying at Take Paws Rescue.

Sassafras is the life of the party — she's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and children. Her vaccinations are already up to date.

Sassafras' current caretakers say:

Read more about how to adopt Sassafras on Petfinder.

Two-Toes, shepherd mix

Caramel, shepherd mix

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.