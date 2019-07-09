Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Mowgli, German shepherd mix

Riley, husky and Labrador retriever mix

Bear, Australian shepherd mix

Piper, Labrador retriever and hound mix

Gus Gus, boxer mix

Gus, beagle mix

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.