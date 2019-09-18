Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in New Orleans if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Listed at $905/month, this 737-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive.

In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate a renovated kitchen. The building boasts secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $350 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

12345 N. I-10 Service Road (Little Woods)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road. It's listed for $909/month for its 954 square feet.

The apartment also has a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3116 Prytania St. (Uptown)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 3116 Prytania St. that's going for $950/month.

Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and is quite bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

8527 Spruce St. (Leonidas)

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8527 Spruce St. It's listed for $1,000/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $30 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.