Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in New Orleans if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 824 Independence St. It's listed for $1,050/month for its 575 square feet.

The unit features air conditioning, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and is very bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Here's a 510-square-foot studio apartment at 3443 Esplanade Ave. that's going for $1,060/month.

The apartment includes oversized closets. Building amenities include a fitness center, secured entry and covered parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1215 Annette St. It's listed for $1,100/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the residence, expect to find a balcony, both air conditioning and central heating and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is a 'biker's paradise.'

(See the complete listing here.)

Located at 8600 Pontchartrain Blvd., here's a 636-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's also listed for $1,100/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, air conditioning and a balcony in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.