Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Listed at $1,110/month, this 510-square-foot studio apartment is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive. It's listed for $1,130/month for its 900 square feet.

The building has secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $350 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2233 St. Charles Ave. (Garden District)

Located at 2233 St. Charles Ave., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,180/month.

The unit has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is very bikeable.

