Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in New Orleans if you've got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Listed at $1,110/month, this 510-square-foot studio apartment is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet. The building features assigned parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.

800 Valence St. (West Riverside)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 800 Valence St. It's listed for $1,125/month for its 700 square feet.

The apartment comes with stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is convenient for biking.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive that's going for $1,130/month.

In the furnished apartment, expect to find a renovated kitchen. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $350 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

