2233 St. Charles Ave. (Garden District)

Listed at $1,202/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2233 St. Charles Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts assigned parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is convenient for biking.

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Next, check out this 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4650 Washington Ave. It's listed for $1,243/month.

The building boasts a gym and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and is very bikeable.

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Located at 3701 Conti St., here's a 493-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,245/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is a 'biker's paradise'.

710 Burdette St., #C (East Carollton)

Listed at $1,250/month, this 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 710 Burdette St., #C

Building amenities include additional storage space. The apartment also includes quartz countertops, a renovated kitchen and central heating. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is a 'biker's paradise'.

