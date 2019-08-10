Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in New Orleans if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Listed at $1,215/month, this 1,102-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect a renovated kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $350 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3701 Conti St. It's listed for $1,245/month for its 493 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and is a 'biker's paradise'.

3829 General Taylor St. (Broadmoor)

Located at 3829 General Taylor St., here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,250/month.

In the residence, the listing promises central heating and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.

448 Julia St. (Lower Garden District)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 448 Julia St. It's listed for $1,275/month.

Expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the unit. Building amenities include a swimming pool and a gym. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a 'walker's paradise' and is very bikeable.

2035 Amelia St. (Milan)

Here's a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2035 Amelia St. that's also going for $1,275/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

