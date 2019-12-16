Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in New Orleans with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4650 Washington Ave. It's listed for $1,320/month for its 597 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.

1020 Terpsichore St. (Lower Garden District)

Here's a 576-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1020 Terpsichore St. that's going for $1,350/month.

In the condo, you'll see stainless steel appliances. The building features garage parking, on-site laundry, additional storage space and an elevator. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is a 'walker's paradise' and is very bikeable.

8600 Pontchartrain Blvd. (Lake Shore-Lake Vista)

Next, check out this 718-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8600 Pontchartrain Blvd. It's also listed for $1,350/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,365/month, this 651-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 Tulane Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is great for biking.

