Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,415/month, this 673-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 Tulane Ave.

Building amenities include a gym, secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive. It's listed for $1,440/month for its 1,170 square feet.

The building has secured entry. In the unit, you can expect a renovated kitchen. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $350 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

3322 Upperline St. (Broadmoor)

Here's a 925-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3322 Upperline St. that's going for $1,450/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, additional storage space and outdoor space. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Located at 4650 Washington Ave., here's a 655-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,468/month.

The building has a gym and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and is very bikeable.

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3701 Conti St. It's listed for $1,495/month for its 562 square feet.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and is great for biking.

