Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

First, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive. It's listed for $1,440/month for its 1,170 square feet.

The building includes secured entry. The apartment can come furnished and features a renovated kitchen. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $350 deposit.

930 Poydras St. (Central Business District)

Here's a 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 930 Poydras St. that's going for $1,450/month.

In the furnished apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

8600 Pontchartrain Blvd. (Lake Shore-Lake Vista)

Next, check out this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8600 Pontchartrain Blvd. It's also listed for $1,450/month.

The building features secured entry, a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Located at 3701 Conti St., here's a 562-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,475/month.

Expect to find a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

1010 Short St. (East Carollton)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1010 Short St. It's listed for $1,500/month for its 1,150 square feet.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Expect on-site laundry as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

