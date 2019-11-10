Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in New Orleans with a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,415/month, this 673-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 Tulane Ave.

The apartment offers in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is convenient for biking.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive. It's listed for $1,440/month for its 1,170 square feet.

The building features secured entry. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find a renovated kitchen. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $350 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

930 Poydras St. (Central Business District)

Finally, check out this 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 930 Poydras St. It's listed for $1,450/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, which comes furnished, you'll see in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is a 'biker's paradise'.

