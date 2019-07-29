Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,425/month, this 810-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 734 Foucher St.

The apartment has central heating and air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive. It's listed for $1,440/month for its 1,170 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry, a fitness center, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $350 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

Here's a 481-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 3701 Conti St. that's going for $1,445/month.

In the residence, you'll find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is great for biking.

Finally, check out this 822-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1125 Royal St. It's listed for $1,450/month.

The building offers additional storage space and on-site laundry. The unit has hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is great for biking.

