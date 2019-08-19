Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in New Orleans if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Here's a 937-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8600 Pontchartrain Blvd. that's going for $1,400/month.

The building offers garage parking, a gym and secured entry. Animal lovers, you're in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Listed at $1,440/month, this 1,170-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive.

The apartment, which comes furnished, has a renovated kitchen. The building boasts secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 1125 Royal St. It's listed for $1,450/month for its 822 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, expect to see central air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Then, check out this 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 930 Poydras St. It's also listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is very bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Listed at $1,475/month, this 562-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 3701 Conti St.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is great for biking.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.