Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,415/month, this 673-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 Tulane Ave.

The building offers a gym, secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is quite bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Here's a 1,170-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive that's going for $1,440/month.

The listing promises a renovated kitchen in the unit. Building amenities include secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $350 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3322 Upperline St., #2 (Broadmoor)

Next, check out this 925-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 3322 Upperline St., #2. It's listed for $1,450/month.

The building has secured entry, additional storage space and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.

(See the complete listing here.)

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Listed at $1,454/month, this 696-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4650 Washington Ave.

Building amenities include a gym and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and is quite bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.