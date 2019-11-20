Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

Take a look at the listings, below.

930 Poydras St. (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,520/month, this 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 930 Poydras St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is a 'biker's paradise'.

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3701 Conti St. It's listed for $1,545/month for its 623 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and is great for biking.

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Here's a 766-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4650 Washington Ave. that's going for $1,564/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Located at 1111 Tulane Ave., here's a 749-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,575/month.

The building boasts secured entry, a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is quite bikeable.

2219 Felicity St. (Central City)

Listed at $1,200/month, this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2219 Felicity St.

The building boasts outdoor space. In the apartment, you can expect a deck, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.

