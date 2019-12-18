Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in New Orleans if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

930 Poydras St. (Central Business District)

First, listed at $1,520/month, this 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 930 Poydras St.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is great for biking.

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3701 Conti St. It's listed for $1,545/month for its 562 square feet.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. You can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet deposit and a $250 fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and is great for biking.

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

And here's an 897-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4650 Washington Ave. that's going for $1,561/month.

The building features secured entry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.

4301 Tulane Ave. (Mid-City)

Check out this 1,067-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4301 Tulane Ave. It's listed for $1,570/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Last but not least, located at 1111 Tulane Ave., here's a 749-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,575/month.

Building amenities include a gym, garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

