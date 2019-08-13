Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in New Orleans if you're on a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $1,635/month, this 777-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 Tulane Ave.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability and is a 'biker's paradise.'

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 8600 Pontchartrain Blvd. It's listed for $1,650/month for its 767 square feet.

The building boasts covered parking. The unit also includes a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Here's a 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 1420 Annunciation St. that's going for $1,655/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the furnished residence. The building has on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is convenient for biking.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Finally, check out this 1,680-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 4417 Chestnut St. It's listed for $1,695/month.

In the residence, you can expect a ceiling fan, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.