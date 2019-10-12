Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Listed at $1,621/month, this 784-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4650 Washington Ave.

The building offers secured entry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive. It's listed for $1,635/month for its 1,872 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry. In the residence, which comes furnished, the listing promises a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 777-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1111 Tulane Ave. that's going for $1,635/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is great for biking.

3700 Orleans Ave. (Mid-City)

Check out this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3700 Orleans Ave. It's listed for $1,635/month.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

210 Baronne St. (Central Business District)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite over at 210 Baronne St. It's listed for $1,660/month for its 605 square feet.

Expect to see hardwood flooring in the suite. The building has secured entry and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and is great for biking.

