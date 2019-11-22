Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in New Orleans if you're on a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Listed at $1,621/month, this 784-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4650 Washington Ave.

The building has secured entry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom spot situated at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive. It's listed for $1,635/month for its 1,872 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet in the furnished unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 777-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1111 Tulane Ave. that's going for $1,635/month.

The building offers garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

210 Baronne St. (Central Business District)

Finally, check out this 795-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 210 Baronne St. It's listed for $1,685/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and a gym. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and is a 'biker's paradise'.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.