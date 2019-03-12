Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Listed at $1,705/month, this 658-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3701 Conti St.

The apartment comes with a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3443 Esplanade Ave. It's listed for $1,725/month for its 1,057 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

2233 St. Charles Ave. (Garden District)

Here's an 813-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2233 St. Charles Ave. that's going for $1,755/month.

Look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Listed at $1,786/month, this 1,026-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4650 Washington Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.

