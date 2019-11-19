Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in New Orleans if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Listed at $1,705/month, this 658-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3701 Conti St.

The apartment has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and is great for biking.

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 3443 Esplanade Ave. It's listed for $1,725/month for its 1,057 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a walk-in closet in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.

2233 St. Charles Ave. (Garden District)

Listed at $1,785/month, this 813-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2233 St. Charles Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking. The apartment also has a mix of hardwood and carpeted fl. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

3116 Prytania St. (Uptown)

Then, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 3116 Prytania St. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 1,500 square feet.

The residence has a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.

210 Baronne St. (Central Business District)

Finally, here's an 863-square-foot studio apartment at 210 Baronne St. that's going for $1,800/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. You can also expect to find hardwood floors and in-unit laundry in the furnished apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and is a 'biker's paradise'.

