Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in New Orleans if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $1,705/month, this 658-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 3701 Conti St.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable and is great for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 3443 Esplanade Ave. It's listed for $1,780/month for its 1,032 square feet.

The building has secured entry, and the apartment has a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Here's an 826-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 909 Gravier St. that's going for $1,789/month.

The residence has a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is quite bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

Next, check out this 1,030-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 4650 Washington Ave. It's listed for $1,798/month.

The residence comes furnished and has in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2301 Magazine St. It's listed for $1,800/month for its 625 square feet.

In the apartment, which comes furnished, you can expect in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building boasts outdoor space. Animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is convenient for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.