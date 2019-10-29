Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Listed at $1,805/month, this 1,032-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable and is great for biking.

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1111 Tulane Ave. It's listed for $1,825/month for its 868 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. The unit also offers in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

1530 Felicity St. (Lower Garden District)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 1530 Felicity St. It's listed for $1,900/month for its 756 square feet.

The unit offers in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise' and is very bikeable.

