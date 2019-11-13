Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in New Orleans with a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Listed at $1,805/month, this 1,032-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 dog fee and a $500 cat fee.

1111 Tulane Ave. (Central Business District)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1111 Tulane Ave. It's listed for $1,825/month for its 868 square feet.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

4650 Washington Ave. (Gert Town)

Finally, check out this 1,030-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4650 Washington Ave. It's listed for $1,848/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

