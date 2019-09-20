Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Listed at $2,115/month, this 1,485-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet. The building boasts assigned parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 3701 Conti St. It's listed for $2,095/month for its 914 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The unit also features a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

909 Gravier St. (Central Business District)

Here's a 1,173-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 909 Gravier St. that's going for $2,280/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is convenient for biking.

