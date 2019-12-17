Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in New Orleans if you've got a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Listed at $2,115/month, this 1,485-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

The apartment has a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is great for biking.

3700 Orleans Ave. (Mid-City)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3700 Orleans Ave. It's listed for $2,160/month for its 1,429 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

3037 General Ogden St. (Holly Grove)

Finally, here's a 2,200-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 3037 General Ogden St. that's going for $2,200/month.

The residence includes stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

