Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $2,115/month, this 1,485-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet. The building features secured entry and a fitness center. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is quite bikeable.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 1823 Prytania St. It's listed for $2,180/month for its 776 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and a fitness center. In the residence, the listing promises a balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is convenient for biking.

Here's an 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1581 Magazine St. that's going for $2,195/month.

You can expect to see a balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building has a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise' and is convenient for biking.

