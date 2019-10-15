Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3443 Esplanade Ave. (Bayou St. John)

Listed at $2,115/month, this 1,485-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet. Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

810 Bienville St. (French Quarter)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 810 Bienville St. It's listed for $2,162/month for its 1,221 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. The unit can come furnished and offers hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

8705 Pritchard Place (Holly Grove)

Here's a 1,780-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8705 Pritchard Place that's going for $2,200/month.

The unit features in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Building amenities include assigned parking. Animals are not welcome.

