Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in New Orleans with a budget of up to $2,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

3031 Magazine St. (Garden District)

Listed at $2,550/month, this 1,378-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 3031 Magazine St.

In the condo, you can expect hardwood flooring, a deck and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 3701 Conti St. It's listed for $2,565/month for its 1,087 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and is a 'biker's paradise'.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

210 Baronne St. (Central Business District)

Here's a 1,190-square-foot studio house at 210 Baronne St. that's going for $2,575/month.

In the furnished apartment, you'll see in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable and is a 'biker's paradise'.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.