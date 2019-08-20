Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in New Orleans if you've got a budget of up to $2,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

There's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 1581 Magazine St. It's listed for $2,650/month for its 1,240 square feet.

In the residence, which comes furnished, you can expect in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is excellent for walking and biking.



Next, here's a 1,378-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 3031 Magazine St. that's going for $2,650/month.

In the condo, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a deck. The building boasts outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is excellent for walking and is fairly convenient for biking.



Check out this 1,208-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 516 Bienville St. It's listed for $2,665/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely suitable for walking and is convenient for biking.



This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.