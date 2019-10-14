Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in New Orleans if you're on a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

3101 Rue Parc Fontaine (Old Aurora)

Listed at $750/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3101 Rue Parc Fontaine.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

6881 Parc Brittany Blvd. (West Lake Forest)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 6881 Parc Brittany Blvd. It's listed for $769/month for its 866 square feet.

The building has garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

12151 I-10 Service Road (Little Woods)

Here's an 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12151 I-10 Service Road that's going for $774/month.

You can expect a balcony in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

12345 N. I-10 Service Road (Little Woods)

Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road. It's listed for $779/month.

The listing promises a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8520 Chef Menteur Highway (Read Blvd. West)

Lastly, here's an 850-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $795/month.

Look for a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.