Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in New Orleans if you're on a budget of up to $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6881 Parc Brittany Blvd. (West Lake Forest)

Listed at $769/month, this 866-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6881 Parc Brittany Blvd.

The unit offers a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

12151 I-10 Service Road (Little Woods)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 12151 I-10 Service Road. It's listed for $774/month for its 860 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry. The unit also has a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

12345 N. I-10 Service Road (Little Woods)

Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road that's going for $779/month.

You can expect a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 cat fee, $300 dog fee.

8522 Chef Menteur Highway (Read Blvd. West)

Finally, check out this 850-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8522 Chef Menteur Highway. It's listed for $795/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

