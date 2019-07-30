Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in New Orleans with a budget of $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $829/month, this 724-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14600 Dwyer Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, central heating and a dishwasher. The building offers a fitness center and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 8821 Olive St. It's listed for $850/month.

The building has an outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

Located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave., here's a 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $875/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises carpeted floors, a balcony and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and is quite bikeable.

Listed at $875/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Louisiana Avenue and Magazine Street.

Expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a fireplace and high ceilings in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and has some bike infrastructure.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 8804 Apple St. It's listed for $900/month for its 800 square feet.

The unit includes central heating and air conditioning. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

