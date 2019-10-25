Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in New Orleans if you're on a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4002 S. Carrollton Ave. (Mid-City)

Listed at $875/month, this 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

3116 Prytania St. (Uptown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 3116 Prytania St. It's listed for $895/month.

Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.

2337 Spain St. (St. Roch)

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2337 Spain St. It's listed for $900/month.

For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

