Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in New Orleans if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4002 S. Carrollton Ave. (Mid-City)

First, listed at $875/month, this 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony and carpeted floors. Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.

3116 Prytania St. (Uptown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 3116 Prytania St. It's listed for $895/month.

For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is very bikeable.

2152 Abundance St. (Dillard)

Finally, here's an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 2152 Abundance St. that's going for $850/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is very bikeable.

