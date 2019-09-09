Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in New Orleans if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10151 Curran Road (Little Woods)

Listed at $839/month, this 930-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 10151 Curran Road.

The residence offers a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively suitable for biking.

4002 S. Carrollton Ave. (Mid-City)

Next, check out this 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. It's listed for $875/month.

The building boasts an elevator, secured entry and assigned parking. The unit also has a balcony and carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very suitable for walking and biking.

15510 Dwyer Blvd. (Village De L'Est)

Listed at $900/month, this 1,050-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 15510 Dwyer Blvd.

The residence boasts in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very convenient for walking and offers some bike infrastructure.

