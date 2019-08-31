Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $2,300/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

812 Gravier St. (Central Business District)

Listed at $2,206/month, this 956-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 812 Gravier St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a fireplace, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable and is convenient for biking.

930 Poydras St. (Central Business District)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 930 Poydras St. It's listed for $2,225/month for its 981 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The apartment has in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise' and is quite bikeable.

333 Julia St. (Central Business District)

Here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 333 Julia St. that's going for $2,250/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, a swimming pool, assigned parking and a roof deck. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability and is quite bikeable.

528 Baronne St. (Central Business District)

Next, check out this 1,500-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 528 Baronne St. It's listed for $2,300/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site management. You can also expect stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters in the unit. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is convenient for biking.

1621 Coliseum St. (Lower Garden District)

Located at 1621 Coliseum St., here's a 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,300/month.

In the residence, you can expect stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is very bikeable.

