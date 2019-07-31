Spending time in Fairgrounds? Get to know this New Orleans neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taco spot to a Middle Eastern restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Fairgrounds, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Toast

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Toast. Situated at 1845 Gentilly Blvd., and one of the restaurant's three locations, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 369 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, breakfast sandwiches, toast with toppings and 'aebelskivers' (puffed pancakes with powdered sugar and a flavored sauce).

2. 1000 Figs

Next up is Middle Eastern spot 1000 Figs, offering falafel, vegetarian meals and more, situated at 3141 Ponce De Leon St. With 4.5 stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, you'll find falafel, hummus, a chicken sandwich, lamb kebabs and kofta, as well as several authentic Mediterranean sides like Brussels sprouts, pickled vegetables and cucumber salad.

3. Catty Shack

Check out Catty Shack, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Tex-Mex spot at 1839 Gentilly Blvd.

While tacos are the menu highlight, including beef brisket, fish and vegetarian tacos, the casual Mexican cantina also serves homemade chips and queso, salsa and guacamole.

