Looking to uncover all that Tall Timbers-Brechtel has to offer? Get to know this New Orleans neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from Japanese and sushi spots to an Italian cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tall Timbers-Brechtel, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Oishii Sushi House

Topping the list is Japanese spot Oishii Sushi House. Located at 5163 General De Gaulle Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.

Aside from sushi rolls and sashimi plates, the menu features bento boxes, salads, noodle dishes and other Japanese staples. Hibachi lunch specials are available until 2:30 p.m. every day.

2. Olive Branch Cafe

Next up is Italian spot Olive Branch Cafe, which offers gourmet pizzas and calzones, situated at 5145 General Degaulle Drive. With four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Look for Italian-inspired soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas and desserts on the menu. Daily lunch specials and gluten-free options are also available, as are catering services for special events.

3. Umi 2

Japanese spot and sushi bar Umi 2 is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3580 Holiday Drive, four stars out of 71 reviews.

On the menu, look for classic Japanese dishes like beef teriyaki, chicken katsu, bento boxes and vegetabletempura, as well as sushi rolls and sashimi plates.

