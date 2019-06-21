Spending time in Irish Channel? Get to know this New Orleans neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Caribbean restaurant to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Irish Channel, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Coquette

Topping the list is New American spot Coquette. Located at 2800 Magazine St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 721 reviews on Yelp.

Coquette offers 'contemporary southern cuisine with an emphasis on locally sourced products and international inspiration,' according to its website. On the menu, you'll find crawfish agnolotti with sweet corn, ham and basil; pork and shrimp stew, with clam broth, tomatoes and potatoes; and smoked beef short rib, with English peas, cherry tomatoes and jalapeños.

2. The Rum House

Next up is bar and Caribbean spot The Rum House, situated at 3128 Magazine St. With four stars out of 1,382 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

With an atmosphere and menu that reminds customers of island life, The Rum House serves fish, shrimp, and chicken in jerk sauce, a seafood pepper pot and an island-style Cuban steak. When it comes to drinks, there are rum flights, cocktails, margaritas and domestic and imported beer. (View all of the options here.)

3. Basin Seafood & Spirits

Basin Seafood & Spirits, a spot to score seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3222 Magazine St., four stars out of 431 reviews.

On the menu, entrees include the jamabalaya fumada (royal red shrimp, smoked chicken and green onion sausage, smoked shrimp and chicken broth), fried catfish and the the seafood platter (cornmeal crusted catfish, shrimp, oyster, blue crab and crawfish with a side of coleslaw and Cajun fries).

4. Ruby Slipper Cafe

Ruby Slipper Cafe, a cafe and breakfast and brunch and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 384 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2802 Magazine St. to see for yourself.

Try one of the summer specials, such as the chicken viera (braised, coffee rubbed chicken thigh served over goat cheese grits and topped with warm tomatillo salsa, coubion sauce and crispy plantain chips) and the kiwi berry chantilly cream pancakes (pancakes filled with blackberries, raspberries and blueberries, and topped with kiwi berry apricot jam and whipped cream). Or stop in for a drink like the Hello, Sunshine cocktail with local gin, Natalie's Grapefruit Juice and rosemary simple syrup. (To view the full menu, click here.)

5. New Orleans Lager & Ale Brewery

Check out New Orleans Lager & Ale Brewery, which has earned four stars out of 328 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery at 3001 Tchoupitoulas St.

The brewery, which uses the label 'NOLA Brewing Co.' on its cans, makes dry, wheat and pale ales and stouts, as well as seasonal and series beer. (Click here to learn more about the brewery.)

