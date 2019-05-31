Looking for your next great Cajun/Creole meal in New Orleans? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Cajun/Creole food.

601 Chartres St., French Quarter

Bateau Restaurant & Bar is a Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more.

Bateau Restaurant & Bar serves up a variety of New Orleans-inspired fare. The menu features jambalaya, fried shrimp and po'boys.

Bateau Restaurant & Bar currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Colleen R., who reviewed Bateau Restaurant & Bar on May 26, wrote, 'Went here last night with a group of coworkers, about 10 of us, and they were very accommodating. We got seated right away, ordered drinks, and some apps.'

Yelper Maya R. wrote, 'Our waitress was very friendly and sweet. The service was slow, which was weird because there were only three parties in the restaurant, but it was very good.'

Bateau Restaurant & Bar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

9830 Lake Forest Blvd., Suite 110, West Lake Forest

Cajun Shack NOLA is a Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and chicken wings.

This new business offers many menu option, including buns, large plates and po'boys.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Cajun Shack NOLA has been getting positive attention.

Anthony N. wrote, 'Overall, a great new seafood spot to check out in New Orleans East! The staff is really friendly and eager to serve their customers, I cannot wait to check out their hot foods whenever they come out.'

Cajun Shack NOLA is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

4734 Magazine St., West Riverside

Bordeaux is a French and Cajun/Creole spot.

Bordeaux specializes in upscale New Orleans-style cuisine, such as beef tartare, crusted redfish and creme brulee.

Bordeaux's current rating of four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Derek D. wrote, 'We dined at Bordeaux tonight and enjoyed a first-rate meal with great service and calm dining experience. The beet salad, Angus steak and frites ... were wonderful.'

