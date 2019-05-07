Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some delightful doggies? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Groot, Australian cattle dog

Cypress, rat terrier

Nola, Catahoula leopard dog mix

Maleah, American Staffordshire terrier and pit bull terrier mix

Daisy, chihuahua and pug mix

Cowgirl, pit bull terrier

Baylor, hound

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.