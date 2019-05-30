Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Beau is a male beagle and Labrador retriever mix being cared for at ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans).

ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans) wants to place Beau in a home without small children. He's already house-trained. He's already vaccinated and neutered.

Emeric is a male Westie and Yorkshire terrier mix staying at Take Paws Rescue.

Emeric will get along great with cats and dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He already has all of his shots, and he's neutered.

Sam is a female Jack Russell terrier dog currently housed at Take Paws Rescue.

Sam is the life of the party, and she gets along well with other dogs. Sam has all her shots. No need to worry: She has already house-trained.

Kyser is a male German shepherd dog currently housed at Take Paws Rescue.

Kyser is eager to make friends — he'll get along great with your other dogs, cats and kids. He has all of his shots. Fear not: He's already house-trained.

Hoss is a handsome male Labrador retriever dog being kept at Take Paws Rescue.

Hoss gets along well with other dogs. He already has all of his shots. He is already house-trained.

