Looking to uncover all that Touro has to offer? Get to know this New Orleans neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean restaurant to a Cajun/Creole spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Touro, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Shaya

Topping the list is Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot Shaya, which serves lunch, dinner, drinks and dessert. Located at 4213 Magazine St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,216 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features classic Mediterranean appetizers, salads and sandwiches, as well as specialty dishes like grilled swordfish, seafood chermoula, roasted chicken and slow cooked lamb. The restaurant also offers an expansive international wine list.

2. Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

Next up is brasserie and Cajun/Creole spot Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar, serving authentic Louisiana seafood and more, situated at 4338 St. Charles Ave. With four stars out of 1,250 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The casual restaurant specializes in Creole-inspired dishes, such as char-grilled oysters, shrimp and grits, fried alligator and crawfish cornbread, and it offers an ever-changing menu to keep up with what's in season.

3. Cavan

Cavan, a classy New American eatery and cocktail bar, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 275 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3607 Magazine St. to see for yourself.

The dinner menu features dishes like a grilled flat iron steak, island spiced jerk fish, General Tso's fried chicken and shrimp and cauliflower grits. Cavan also serves handcrafted cocktails, desserts and a brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

