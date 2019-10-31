When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New Orleans this week. From a walking food tour to a poltergeist party, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

New Orleans Lower Garden District Food Tour

The Lower Garden District Food Tour is perfect for locals and tourists who want to get off the beaten path to discover the real New Orleans food scene. On this three-hour walking food tour, you will savor foods from five different restaurants, including mom-and-pop shops and ethnic eateries.

When: Friday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m.

Where: 739 Jackson Ave, 739 Jackson Ave.

Price: $48

Celebrate Halloween at The Parlor

The Parlor will be hosting Parlor Poltergeist featuring unforgettable performances by J & The Causeways, Roadside Glorious, and Juno Dunes. Dance and sing along to live tunes while enjoying plenty of drinks, which will be available for purchase at the bar.

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.

Where: The Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, LA 70130

Price: $20

FilipiNola Pop-Up at Wrong Iron

Come check out FilipiNola's next pop-up at Wrong Iron. FilipiNola's menu infuses Filipino Culture and New Orleans culture by creating authentic Filipino dishes with a twist from New Orleans' flavors. Some of their most popular dishes are their traditional chicken adobo, halo halo and lumpia.

When: Friday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m.

Where: Wrong Iron, 3532 Toulouse St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Price: Free

